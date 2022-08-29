INDIA

Kerala Oppn leaders wish ailing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan speedy recovery

Keeping aside political differences, the opposition leaders in Kerala, including Congress MLA T. Siddique, have wished ailing CPI-M politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who stepped down as state secretary on Sunday, a speedy recovery.

Siddique posted a picture of Kodiyeri being kissed by two of his grandchildren, which has gone viral.

Balakrishnan has always been a tall leader in the CPI-M and came more into prominence in 2015 after taking over as the state party secretary.

Hailing from Kannur, unlike other seasoned CPI-M veterans from the same district, Balakrishnan, popularly known as Kodiyeri, had a pleasing face and an affable personality which won several hearts even in all opposition parties.

In 2020, it was learnt that Kodiyeri is suffering from cancer and by now he has visited the US twice for treatment.

He was given a leave for treatment in 2021 and in the state party conference held early this year, he was given a third term, but his health condition has deteriorated. In the past few weeks, the veteran looked pale and frail while addressing press conferences.

On Sunday, the entire top brass of the CPI-M, including general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, Prakash Karat and others, called on him to wish him well.

Soon after the meeting of the party secretariat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others met him at his residence asking him to go on a leave and resume his duties once he regains health.

But Kodiyeri turned down the offer saying that it’s not proper for him to be on leave and that he should be allowed to step down.

The party then decided to appoint State Excise Minister M.V.Govindan as the new secretary.

Since Sunday, the social media has been flooded with wishes to Kodiyeri and wishes of Siddique and other opposition leaders have gone viral.

Even though Kodiyeri is known for expressing his anger, when provoked, his smiling face at all other times has won him huge applause and that’s one reason why the social media is flooded with wishes for his speedy recovery.

A team of medical professionals has arrived from Chennai to take the ailing leader in an air ambulance to a leading private hospital.

