Kerala: Palakkad Railway Division opens its stations for photo shoots

NewsWire
In what’s billed as a first of its kind in the state, the Palakkad Railway Division has now opened its properties including railway stations and even trains and bogies to those who wish to have a photo shoot.

The charges for a day start from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

Arun Thomas, Senior DCM of the Palakkad Division confirmed that they have decided to go forward with a win win situation for both the railways and those who decide to shoot at our properties.

“Palakkad has quite a few scenic spots and we expect that it could bring in some revenues for the Railways and could be good for those who decide to shoot at our properties and could well spur tourism activities in Palakkad,” said Thomas.

Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway Zone is one of India’s oldest Railway Divisions.

The railway track at this division passes through quite a few places which is known for its scenic beauty.

