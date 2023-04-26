In a move that has raised eyebrows, the head of Kerala Police’s Anti-Terror Squad P. Vijayan was suddenly removed from the key post on Wednesday.

Apart from heading the ATS, he was also the chief of the Kerala Books and Publications Society and has been removed from that post also, as per the order issued on Wednesday.

Incidentally, Vijayan has been moved a week after the NIA took over the investigation of the train fire case where Delhi resident Shahrukh Saifi has been arrested in the incident that took place near Kozhikode on April 2.

Vijayan is known for taking the Student Police Cadet programme, where schools students are given training in basic policing protocols, to new levels.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Vijayan’s sudden shift is on account of the cold war prevailing among the top brass of the Kerala Police.

