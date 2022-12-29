INDIA

Kerala Police chief asks force to be on high alert on New Year’s Eve

With Kerala getting ready to usher in the New Year in a big way, after a two year-break following Covid restrictions, state police chief Anil Kant on Thursday asked all the district police chiefs to ensure that there should not be any law and order issue, under any circumstances.

Kant has asked the district chiefs to ensure that adequate police force is deployed at all important places where people are likely to assemble.

Another menace during such occasions is the arrival of illicit liquor from neighbouring states, not to mention drugs.

The police will ensure that all incoming vehicles to the state in the coming days leading to the New Year will be double checked.

The famed Kovalam beach is one favoured location for those in the state capital and Kochi is another city which sees huge celebrations.

