The Kerala Police have registered a case against actor Vijayakumar following a complaint by his actress daughter Arthana Binu that he trespassed into the house where she lives with her mother, sister and grandmother in the state capital.

The actress’s mother and Vijayakumar divorced long back.

This trespassing case came to light after the actress apparently failed to get any help from the local police when she informed them. Things started to change when she posted the video of her father engaged in trespassing.

The video went viral and it was after that the police started to act .

In her post on social media she wrote, “I am putting up this post as even though we called the police station for help at around 9:45 a.m. no one has taken any action till now. The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam Film Actor. This video shows him going back after successfully trespassing into our residence by jumping over the wall to make his way to the property that too inspite of the existence of a protection order issued way back around ten years in favour of me, my mom and my sister.

“My parents are legally divorced and me my mom and my sister are living in our maternal house along with my maternal grandmother who is 85+. He has been trespassing for years and there are multiple police cases which we have filed against him. Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent, if I don’t obey. He also said that if I wish to act I should act in the movies which he say.

“He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also bad mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting. All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which me and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution.

“I am acting in movies only to my will. Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he files cases to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case ,and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will. There is more to write but the word limit permitted for the caption doesn’t allow me to. There is also an ongoing case against him which we filed to retrieve the money and gold he owes my mom.”

Vijayakumar (55) has acted in close to 200 Malayalam films in a career that began in the eighties and has mostly played villain’s roles. He has excelled in several films and has acted along with the three superstars of Malayalam films — Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi.

