Kerala police heaves sigh of relief as missing woman cop traced

Two days after a woman Circle Inspector posted in Kerala’s Wayanad district allegedly went missing, she was finally traced to her friend’s house in the state capital on Wednesday, said the police.

Fifty four-year-old K.A. Elizabeth, posted with the Panamaram police station in Wayanad district, nearly 450 km from the state capital, was sent on official duty to Palakkad district.

A missing person case was registered by the Wayanad district police and a team was set up to locate the police officer after she went missing. The only information the police had was that she had withdrawn cash from an ATM in Kozhikode on Monday evening.

The disappearance of the police officer till the time she was traced to her friend’s house in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday afternoon has left many baffled.

There is speculation that the woman police officer was under strain due to work pressure.

