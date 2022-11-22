INDIA

Kerala Police lists out 1681 key drug traffickers

NewsWire
0
1

In a bid to step up the vigil against drug trafficking, the Kerala Police have come out with a list of 1,681 key drug traffickers and named 162 of them to be taken into preventive detention.

These recommendations have been handed over to the state government where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holds the home portfolio.

Kannur district – the home of Vijayan has the highest number of traffickers with 465 being active in business, followed by Wayanad and Kasargod with 210 each, Kollam- 189 and Kozhikode rural with 184.

The police have also identified 114 drug dealers whose assets will now be confiscated and have identified another 65 who have become rich through this criminal activity.

In this calendar year, the Police and Excise have until October 24, arrested 779 people for dealing in drugs.

20221122-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why batting lower down the order is the most unforgiving thing...

    Terrorist responsible for killing J&K cop neutralised in encounter (Ld)

    Russia plans induction of 300,000 reservists, ramping up arsenal to counter...

    By May 20, Delhi shall have calmed down in significant ways:...