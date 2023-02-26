DIASPORAINDIA

Kerala Police rescue TN NRI kidnapped by lover and accomplices

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Police on Sunday rescued an NRI, kidnapped on his arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport by his lover, her brother and a group of men on February 22, for ransom, an official said.

NRI Mohiuddin Abdul Khader, who hails from Thakkala in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai when his lover Insha and her brother Shafeeq received him at the airport and told him that they were taking him to meet her parents.

However, he was taken to a resort in Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram and locked up and cruelly tortured, while the kidnappers demanded Rs 1 crore ransom to free him.

Police said that of late, Abdul Khader and Insha had parted ways after a year-long affair in Dubai. She had demanded Rs 1 crore from him as compensation and hatched the plot to collect this money.

The abductors, according to police, extracted Rs 15,70,000, gold ornaments, and two costly mobile phones from the NRI.

Later, he was dropped off near the airport premises and the Thiruvananthapuram police rescued him. All the kidnappers, including Insha, her brother, and six others, including Rajesh Kumar, the driver of the vehicle used to kidnap Abdul Khader, have been arrested.

Abdul Khader later told media persons that unable to bear the torture, he transferred money online into the account of his kidnappers. He also said that they had threatened to kill him and during extreme torture, he had a feeling that he could get killed hence he had given them his jewellery and phones after transferring money to their account.

Shankumugam Assistant commissioner, D.K. Prithviraj told media persons that all the accused are under police custody and would be produced before the court.

20230226-233008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three-day northeast festival in Bangkok from July 29

    Nikki Haley to announce US presidential bid on Feb 15

    Indian-origin man in Singapore charged with murder

    King Charles celebrates arrival of Ugandan Asians, Indians to UK 50...