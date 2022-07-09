Even as a week has passed since the hurling of an explosive at the AKG centre, the headquarters of the ruling CPI-M, the Kerala Police is still groping in the dark.

On July 2, at around 11.30 p.m, an explosive was hurled at the compound wall of the CPI-M state headquarters. Party lader, former minister and convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in state E.P. Jayarajan immediately reached the spot and alleged that a powerful bomb was hurled at the party state headquarters and that it was the handiwork of Congressmen.

His sister-in-law and former minister P.K. Sreemathi, who was staying at the AKG centre, met the media and said that she heard a loud explosion and that the tremors were felt even at the third floor of the multistoried building where she was reading some literature.

CPI-M workers took to the street and ransacked several Congress offices across the state and many violent incidents followed.

The CCTV visuals revealed that a man on a two-wheeler had hurled the explosive and made good his escape. However, since the number plate of the vehicle was not clear, the culprit could not be identified.

Meanwhile, a scientific examination found that a country-made firecracker was hurled at the party headquarters and the explosion was mild.

Following it, Jayarajan retracted his statement that it was Congres workers who had hurled the explosive saying it could be the handiwork of someone who was against the party, including Congressmen.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader V.D. Satheeshan came out strongly against the CPM leader’s statements and said that Congress never had the culture of attacking the offices of rival political parties while it was Left parties who were the masters in that art.

Satheesan also charged that eight to ten policemen were on guard at the AKG centre and how could they not chase the culprit. The Congress alleged that it was the handiwork of CPM leaders themselves and cited the example of the decapitating of the statue of late Comrade Krishnapillai, the most popular CPM leader of the state. Investigation later revealed that the act was done by CPI-M men themselves as part of the group fights.

Unable to make any break through, the police are now handing over the CCTV visuals to the state-controlled Centre for ADevelopment of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for a scientific study on the visuals to unearth the details of it.

20220709-122802