Kerala policeman among 3 drown while saving girl in Vamanapuram river

Three members of a family, including a policeman, died while trying to save a relative from drowning in the Vamanapuram river here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Feroze, a policeman with the Special Armed Police unit here, his brother Jawad and their 16-year-old nephew Safwan.

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place when a girl from the family of eight hailing from the capital city got trapped in the water.

“On seeing her in trouble, three others entered the river and managed to save the girl but themselves fell into a hole in the shallow river and drowned,” said the eyewitness.

It was only after the Fire Force and the police team came that the bodies were taken out.

The tragedy occurred near Ponmudi — a popular hill station in the capital district and the spot where the incident took place is known for being a dangerous zone, where a few lives have been lost earlier as well.

“This is a dangerous spot and has boards around warning people. There is also a fence to keep the people away. But the tourists ignore the warnings. At times they get upset with the locals who warn them about the danger. That is exactly what happened today also,” said the eyewitness.

Similar deaths have happened here earlier also with the last taking place just few months back.

Meanwhile, the three bodies are being readied for autopsy, police said.

