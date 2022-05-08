INDIA

Kerala public prosecutor arrested over vandalising Congress office

Police in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Sunday arrested the district public prosecutor for vandalising the Congress office in Nooranad a few days ago.

Solomon, the public prosecutor is also a senior CPI leader in the district.

Five Congress and four CPI men are already under custody in the case in which the two parties clashed at Nooranad over the erecting of a flag mast.

Solomon, a senior district leader of the CPI, was arraigned in the case after a clip of his voice directing party cadres to attack the Congress office went viral, leading to his arrest.

The Nooranad area is in the grip of violence after Congress men uprooted a CPI flag post that was erected in front of the Congress local office.

This led to cadres attacking Congress office injuring several people.

Alappuzha district is also in the news for two back-to-back murders in a political clash between SDPI and RSS, BJP and the police are not taking any chances even if minor political clashes take place in the district.

