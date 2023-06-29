Days after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) turned down a proposal from Argentina to play a football friendly in India citing its staggering appearance fee, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said the state is ready to host the Lionel Messi-led world champions, provided they are willing to come.

Abdurahiman said he has already spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

“Everyone knows how passionate the Chief Minister is about sports. It was Vijayan who first mooted the idea of hosting Argentina for a friendly, which has been conveyed to them. Once we get a confirmation from Argentina, will go forward with it. We will also approach the AIFF, and I don’t see any reason for it to turn down our proposal,” said Abdurahiman, who hails from Malappuram, the most football crazy district in Kerala.

When asked about the likely expenses and if the state will be able to afford it, Abdurahiman replied, “Kerala’s love for football is known to all, so funds will not be an issue at all.”

