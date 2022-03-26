HEALTHINDIA

Kerala records 496 new Covid cases, no death in 24 hrs

Kerala on Saturday recorded 496 new Covid cases while the test positivity rate was 2.94 per cent, said Health Minister Veena George.

The day saw 693 recoveries taking the total active cases in the state to 4,051 of which 12 per cent of the patients were under treatment at various hospitals.

For the second day in succession, no Covid death was reported with the total death tolding standing at 67,772 in the state.

On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.33 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 79 per cent (12.08 lakh) have been given one dose, while 47 per cent (7.15 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

20220326-182206

