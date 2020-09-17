Kerala records highest one-day spike of 4,351 Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (IANS) Kerala on Thursday registered the highest one-day spike of 4,351 Covid cases, health officials said.

” At present 34,314 people are Covid positive, while 87,345 people has been cured. 45,370 samples was tested in the past 24 hours,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

10 Covid patients died on Thursday taking the toll to 489.

Across the state 2,13,595 people are under observation which includes 23,836 people in various hospitals.

There are 608 hot spots in the state.

