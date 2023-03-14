HEALTHINDIA

Kerala reports 13 H3N2 cases; expert says follow basic influenza protocols

NewsWire
0
0

The total number of H3N2 flu cases reported in Kerala has touched 13, according to the state Health Department.

These cases were primarily reported from Alappuzha, Palakkad and Ernakulam districts of the state.

Top public health expert and former Covid nodal officer for Kerala, Amar S. Fettle said, “This is just like any other respiratory illness and hence basic respiratory etiquettes need to be maintained and all should follow influenza protocols.”

“Now that mask has become a habit, the use of handkerchief is a must and anyone infected with this it’s best to take proper food and rest. It’s best to remain at home if one gets (infected with) it,” he added.

The health department has confirmed that the condition of those who are infected are fine.

State Health Minister Veena George has said that caution has to be exercised and “there is no need for any worry at all”.

The health department has suggested that those having the flu symptoms should to get professional support and follow what is being advised.

The symptoms are a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pains.

Testing for H3N2 is at presently available at the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha, while facilities for testing are being beefed up at the Public Health Laboratory in the state capital, in case a need arises.

20230314-185405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Strict vigil by TN police at check posts bordering Kerala

    UP gets 25,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gujarat

    India set to get third vaccine as expert panel clears Sputnik

    India reports marginal rise in new Covid cases