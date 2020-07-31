Kerala reports 1,310 new Covid cases, tally at 10,495

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (IANS) Kerala on Friday reported 1,310 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 10,495, Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said.

The total number of discharges in the state now stands at 13,027.

Shailaja in a statement pointed out that results from Thiuruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kasargode due to a technical error was not published.

“There were three deaths been reported on Friday and with this thetoll in the state has reached 73. Among the new Covid cases, 1,162 were local infectees,” said the Health Minister.

Currently there are 1,43,323 people in isolation at various places and includes 10,172 people at various hospitals in the state.

She also pointed out that by now 7,76,268 samples have been tested and on Friday while 14 hotspots was added, 11 were deleted taking the total hotspots in the state to 498.

–IANS

sg/sdr/