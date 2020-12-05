Canindia News

Kerala reports 5,848 new Covid cases

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Kerala on Saturday reported 5,848 new Covid-19 cases out of the 60,503 samples tested in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

According to a statement issued by Shailaja, 5,820 people turned negative on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,67,694. The state presently has 61,393 active cases.

A total of 32 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking Kerala’s overall Covid death toll to 2,390. As many as 3,15,024 people are presently under observation across the state, including 15,062 at different hospitals. There are 444 hotspots in the state at present.

–IANS

sg/arm

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Gurugram hospital booked for forcefully discharging suspected Covid patient

CanIndia New Wire Service

Mobile medical van launched for 20 Mumbai slums

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hry minister, who got 1st dose of Covid vaccine, tests positive (Ld)

CanIndia New Wire Service

501 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 1,12,757

CanIndia New Wire Service

Women with PTSD, depression at high risk of dying: Study

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covaxin efficacy on 2-dose schedule: Bharat Biotech on Vij testing positive (Ld)

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘India should begin scaling up syringe supplies for Covid vaccination’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covaxin trials a 2-dose schedule: Bharat Biotech on Vij testing positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Japan’s Hayabusa2 capsule bringing asteroid sample to Earth

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested