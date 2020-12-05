Kerala reports 5,848 new Covid cases

Kerala on Saturday reported 5,848 new Covid-19 cases out of the 60,503 samples tested in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

According to a statement issued by Shailaja, 5,820 people turned negative on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,67,694. The state presently has 61,393 active cases.

A total of 32 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking Kerala’s overall Covid death toll to 2,390. As many as 3,15,024 people are presently under observation across the state, including 15,062 at different hospitals. There are 444 hotspots in the state at present.

–IANS

sg/arm