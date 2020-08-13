Kerala reports highest single-day Covid tally at 1,564

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (IANS) With Kerala increasing testing, the state on Thursday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 1,564 new Covid-19 cases.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said in a statement that 31,270 people were tested in the past 24 hours. “Of the 1,564 new cases, 1,380 were local infectees, with the state capital district recording 434 new cases,” said Shailaja.

As on date, there are 13,839 active cases in Kerala, while 25,692 people have recovered from the disease.

“There are 1,53,061 people under observation in the state, including 12,683 people in various hospitals. The state now has 544 hotspots,” said Shailaja.

