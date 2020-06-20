Trending now

Kerala reports single-day high of 127 new Covid-19 cases

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 (IANS) Kerala reported its highest 127 new Covid-19 cases, here on Saturday, beating the previous high of 118 recorded on Friday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Of the 127 new cases, 87 came from abroad, 36 from within the country, three were local infectees and there was one health professional also,” said Vijayan.

At present, Vijayan said there were 1,450 positive cases and in the past 24 hours 4,817 samples were sent for testing.

There are 1,39,342 people in isolation at homes, corona care centres and in various hospitals.

–IANS

sg/pcj

