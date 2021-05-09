Kerala saw another 35,801 people test Covid-19 positive on Sunday, while 29,318 people were cured and the number of active cases stood at 4,23,514.

The test positivity rate was 28.88 per cent. Another 68 people succumbed, taking the total death toll to 5,814. Ten places were declared as new hotspots and two removed from the list.

A total of 10,94,055 people are under observation, as on Sunday, with 10,62,625 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 31,430 people admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 115 health workers tested Covid positive on Sunday, with the maximum (36) in Kannur.

