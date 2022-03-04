HEALTH

Kerala sees daily Covid tally drop further, malls and cinemas at full strength

By NewsWire
Kerala is seeing the Covid situation improve with with 2,190 people turning positive on Friday, against 2,222 the previous day, with a test positivity rate of 6.74 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

In the past several days, things appear sunny for the state as from a daily high of 50,000 cases a month back, the daily numbers have been consistently falling and has been hovering around lower end of four-digit figures.

Consequent to this, theatres, malls, restaurants and educational institutions have all reopened and are operating in full capacity.

The day saw 3,878 recoveries with the total active cases in the state also coming down to 17,105, of which 8.8 per cent are admitted in various hospitals in the state.

Three more Covid deaths were reported taking the total death tally to 66,012.

