Kerala sees dip in Covid cases but Vijayan urges caution

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 (IANS) For a change, on Friday the number of Covid positive cases in Kerala saw a marginal dip after crossing more than 1,000 cases in the past two days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the positive cases on Friday were at 885 and the good news is that the recovery was more and touched 968 cases.

“But this is nothing as the situation in our state continues to be serious. Of the new cases 724 are local infectees of which the source of infection in 56 cases is unknown. In Thiruvananthapuram alone there are five large clusters, mostly fishing villages and the situation is piquant as it has been noticed there has been a spread out of these clusters also and hence there can be no reason for complacency,” said Vijayan.

He said the total number of positive cases has touched 16,695, with 9,371 currently positive.

“We have now got ready Covid first line treatment centres across the state and more are being set up, which will have all the basic treatment facilities. These are being set up and would be monitored by the respective local self governments,” said Vijayan and added that this is being done to reduce crowding in the regular hospitals.

He also pointed out that there was an all-party meeting held to discuss the Covid situation and this was the third time such a meeting was held.

“All parties expressed their full support to fight Covid. The state government will look into all the suggestions and take appropriate steps. There was a discussion on including the private sector more effectively. A majority of those who took part opined that a total lockdown of the state is not warranted and instead ensure that as and where required strict protocols should be in place, where containment zones are announced,” added Vijayan.

