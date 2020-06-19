Trending now

Kerala sees highest number of cases in 1 day as 118 turn Covid positive

by CanIndia New Wire Service03

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 (IANS) Kerala registered its highest tally of Covid positive cases on a single day after 118 people turned positive, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday.

The previous highest tally for a single day was on June 5, when 111 had turned positive.

Writing on Facebook, Vijayan said there are 1,380 positive cases in the state, while 1,509 have been cured of the disease.

“Of the new cases, 67 of them came from abroad, while 45 were those who returned to the state from within the country and there were six local infectees,” said Vijayan.

He also pointed out that presently there are 1,32,569 people under observation at homes, corona care centres and includes 1,914 in various hospitals in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 4,889 samples were sent for testing.

The total number of hot spots reached 112, after three were deleted and seven added.

–IANS

sg/kr

