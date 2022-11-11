The governments of Kerala and Punjab will sign an agreement which will not only help contain the rising air pollution due to stubble-burning in the north but also provide the much-needed livestock fodder to the southern state.

It will be a win-win situation for both the states, as Punjab and neighbouring states are reeling under pollution, as the dry hay is being burnt.

Punjab will provide hay to Kerala which is grossly deficient in it.

A 21-member team comprising Kerala MLA and officials are presently touring Punjab and a high-level discussion regarding it was held under State Animal Husbandry Minister J.Chinchu Rani and her Punjab counterpart.

The two states have now approached the Centre seeking its help to ensure that hay from Punjab is transported on wagons to Kerala.

Once it reaches Kerala, it will be stored and given out to the needful at moderate costs.

20221111-141003