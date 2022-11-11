INDIA

Kerala set to receive livestock fodder from Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The governments of Kerala and Punjab will sign an agreement which will not only help contain the rising air pollution due to stubble-burning in the north but also provide the much-needed livestock fodder to the southern state.

It will be a win-win situation for both the states, as Punjab and neighbouring states are reeling under pollution, as the dry hay is being burnt.

Punjab will provide hay to Kerala which is grossly deficient in it.

A 21-member team comprising Kerala MLA and officials are presently touring Punjab and a high-level discussion regarding it was held under State Animal Husbandry Minister J.Chinchu Rani and her Punjab counterpart.

The two states have now approached the Centre seeking its help to ensure that hay from Punjab is transported on wagons to Kerala.

Once it reaches Kerala, it will be stored and given out to the needful at moderate costs.

20221111-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delimitation Commission submits report: Recommends 43 Assembly seats for Jammu, 47...

    Yogi slams oppn for working in parivar’s interests

    Cong to take out ‘padyatras’ in Maha districts from Aug 9-15

    Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President