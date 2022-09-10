INDIA

Kerala snake boat race accident: Body of Class 12 student recovered

The body of a Class 12 student, who went missing after when a snake boat overturned in Kerala’s Pamba river, has been recovered by scuba divers.

Search is on for two others who are also suspected to be missing but there is no official clarification on these people.

Heavy undercurrents in the river due to incessant rains which led to the overturning of the boat, is also making the rescue operation difficult.

Locals have said that children were seen jumping in the boat which could have also have led to the overturning.

Chengannur MLA and former minister, Saji Cherian told reporters said that scuba divers, fire department and the police jointly carrying out the search and rescue operation.

Aranmula panchayat president Vijayamma said that 50 people were in the boat while it toppled.

The incessant rains in the central areas of Kerala have led to water levels rise in most of the rivers.

