The Kerala snake boat season opener — the famed Champakulam Moolam ‘vallam kali’ (boat race) — got off to an ominous start when an ‘all women’ boat capsized. Fortunately, all the 17 women on the boat were rescued.

Since the oarswomen were all good swimmers and with help instantly arriving, all were quickly taken out of the water.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are well.

This race is traditionally known as the first snake boat race which heralds a fresh new season of a series of boat races in and around the central districts of the state.

This race takes place on the Pamba river and the incident took place late Monday afternoon when two races were held almost simultaneously.

During the race competitions are held between boats of various sizes and shapes. There is also an exhibition item and two boats known as ‘Thekenodi’ where those who handle the oars on one are all women, even while 5 men are on the boat.

“One of the two Thekenodi boats overturned as the losers snake boat race began before the exhibition event of the two ‘Thekenodi’ had finished and due to the sudden surge in the water by the giant snake boats ( there are more than 100 oarsmen), the ripples created led to the overturning of one Thekenodi boat. This was an error by the organizers,” said locals.

With the district authorities and a state minister present to witness the event, as soon as the boat overturned an announcement was made to stop all the races.

