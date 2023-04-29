INDIA

Kerala Solar scam: Former probe official found dead on railway track

NewsWire
0
0

The Solar scam that jeopardised the political career of the then Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, appears to have claimed its first victim with the former probe official in the case found dead near a railway track near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district early Saturday.

A suicide note has reportedly been recovered from his car, parked near the body.

The police official – K.Harikrishnan was a DYSP. Even though another police official was probing the case, it was Harikrishnan who had arrested the prime accused in the scam – Saritha Nair soon after the scam surfaced in June 2013.

According to the grapevine, the now-deceased was able to garner enough evidence, especially pertaining to Saritha, which eventually led to the downfall of the Congress-led UDF.

Harikrishnan, who later retired from service, had a few Vigilance cases against him after it was found he had allegedly acquired assets which were in excess of his known sources of income.

Of late, he was found to be under mental duress.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe initiated.

Notably, the scam pertained to Saritha and her live-in partner who were engaged in selling solar panels and had collected huge sums of money from prospective investors and it turned sour for Chandy, after three of his staff members were understood to be close to her.

The then CPI(M) state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.S.Achuthanandan led a massive protest that went on for a few years. Though Chandy’s name was cleared, Vijayan emerged victorious in the 2016 Assembly polls and went on to become the Chief Minister.

20230429-111203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab polls

    Eight more Sri Lankan refugees land at TN’s Dhanushkodi

    Once poppy straw tests positive for ‘morphine’, no other test required:...

    Centre advises parents to be cautious about ed-tech companies