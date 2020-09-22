Kerala start-up secures $2 million angel investment from US

Kochi, Sep 22 (IANS) Fokuz, a video-conferencing platform developed by Kochi-based Skyislimit Technologies, has secured a $2 million angel investment from a US-based healthcare and manufacturing company.

Fokuz is a customised and flexible video conferencing app which helps businesses in enabling the remote working model in a hassle-free manner.

Manodh Mohan, the founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies Private limited, said, “As a Kerala start-up company, we think it is a great achievement that we are able to secure foreign investment in the current scenario.”

“Malayali entrepreneurs are far ahead in developing innovative concepts and solutions. But the roadblocks before them come when they are about to secure next stage investment. That makes most of the entrepreneurs disappointed. In such a backdrop this investment is a fillip to Fokuz to achieve great heights. We plan to utilise the new investment to strengthen areas such as Research and Development (R&D), Support and Business Development. Through this we will also create more job opportunities in the state,” said Mohan.

Fokuz is available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers.

–IANS

sg/kr