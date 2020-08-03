Canindia News

Kerala: Suspected ‘mentally deranged’ man stabs relatives to death

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) A suspected “mentally deranged” man allegedly stabbed four of his relatives to death in Kerala’s Kasargode district on Monday night, a police official said.

The incident took place at the Paivalike village council at Manjeswaram in the district.

According to the police, the 35-year-old man is understood to be of unsound mind and following a dispute over a private road killed four of his relatives, using a knife.

The man was later overpowered by the locals and was handed over to the cops.

–IANS

sg/sdr/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

JHU disassociates itself from study on India’s possible Covid-19 gloom (Ld)

CanIndia New Wire Service

HC orders TN government to restrict Pongal cash gift to BPL ration card holders

CanIndia New Wire Service

Police-tempo driver clash in Delhi: Probe team questions 18 people

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.