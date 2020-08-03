Kerala: Suspected ‘mentally deranged’ man stabs relatives to death

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) A suspected “mentally deranged” man allegedly stabbed four of his relatives to death in Kerala’s Kasargode district on Monday night, a police official said.

The incident took place at the Paivalike village council at Manjeswaram in the district.

According to the police, the 35-year-old man is understood to be of unsound mind and following a dispute over a private road killed four of his relatives, using a knife.

The man was later overpowered by the locals and was handed over to the cops.

