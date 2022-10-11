Two-time Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly is now in a spot after a female school teacher here levelled serious allegations against him, including assault and sexual harassment.

Last week the teacher approached the City Police Commissioner and complained that she was assaulted by Kunnapally at the famed tourist destination at Kovalam, near here. She alleged that she was assaulted while travelling in a car with the young Congress legislator.

The complaint was handed over to the Kovalam Police station and the police then tried to get in touch with her.

According to the sources though the teacher twice informed the police that she will depose in person and give a detailed statement, she, however, did not come.

The complaint re-surfaced when a friend of the teacher approached the Vanchiyoor Police station and filed a complaint that she was missing.

Soon the police got into the act and were able to trace the teacher from the capital city suburbs and the Vanchiyoor police presented her before the local magistrate on Monday evening. It was in her statement she is now understood to have levelled more grave allegations that she was sexually harassed by the legislator and has the evidence to prove her allegations.

Meanwhile, the teacher alleged that the police were trying to defuse the situation and wanted a patch up as he was a legislator. The police have denied this and said that even though she informed the Kovalam police that she will come to give her statement, she never did that.

Kunnapally won a second time from the Perumbavoor Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district in the 2021 Assembly polls and was the Ernakulam district panchayat president from 2010 to 2015.

He has been very agile and active in the Assembly and in his constituency, but has preferred to remain silent on the allegations which are now coming thick and fast. With grave charges, which include non-bailable charges too, the young legislator might land in serious trouble.

