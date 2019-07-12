Kerala to give job to custodial death victim’s widow

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 (IANS) Even as the Justice (retd) K. Narayana Kurup-headed commission, appointed by the Kerala government to probe alleged custodial death of a financial agent in the Idukki district last month, is set to exhume the body to ascertain the actual cause of death, the state government on Wednesday decided to provide a government job to the widow besides Rs 1.6 million compensation to the family.

Rajkumar, 49, died in the custody on June 21 after allegedly being subjected to brutal third degree torture at the Nedumkandam police station.

At the weekly cabinet meeting here, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to give a government job to Rajkumar’s widow and Rs 1.6 million to his family, which includes his wife, mother and two children.

According to reports, Rajkumar was rounded up on June 12 by a group of people who he owed money to, and handed over to the Nedumkandam police. The police, however, recorded his arrest on June 16 and later shifted him to the state-run Peerumedu Taluk Hospital, where he died on June 21.

Though the post-mortem mentioned pneumonia as the cause of death, 22 injury marks on Rajkumar’s body, most below thighs, were found indicating third degree torture in custody.

By now, four police officials attached to the police station have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

–IANS

