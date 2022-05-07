INDIA

Kerala to include cyber safety in school curriculum

NewsWire
0
0

Cyber safety would now form a part of the new school curriculum in Kerala, with focus on its effective usage in academic and administrative areas, state Minister for General Education V.Sivan Kutty said here on Saturday.

The minister made the announcement while inaugurating the cyber safety training for three lakh mothers through the Little KITEs units in the state’s high schools.

Sivan Kutty also pointed out that the initial plan was to provide training to two lakh mothers as part of the second 100 days programme of the state government, but later it was increased to 3 lakhs.

“Considering the huge appreciation and response for the programme, the cyber safety training would be imparted to 10 lakh beneficiaries including students and mothers,” said Sivan Kutty.

The training programme would be conducted in batches of 30 participants each in five sessions which would be completed in three hours, by using the Little KITEs units in 2000 High Schools across the state.

Topics for the training include introduction on new technologies comprising smart phones, internet and its safe usage, safety of passwords such as OTPs and PINs, identifying and preventing fake news, cyber attacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions and internet the world with infinite scope.

He also published a handbook on cyber safety for mothers.

20220507-155805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Class 1 age criteria: Minimum age of 6 in line with...

    Murmurs against Kerala CM gain strength ahead of crucial party meeting

    Andhra disburses Rs 694 cr to 11L students under Vidya Deevena...

    Punjab CM meets Sidhu, sets up panel for coordination ahead of...