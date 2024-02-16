Kerala to promote state as venue for global meets

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) After inaugurating the two-day annual conference of Soft Power Club, a leading global organisation headed by Francesco Rutelli, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, at the Technopark here on Friday, Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said the state government will soon come out with initiatives to promote Kerala as a preferred venue for global conferences.

In the context of hosting the event by Kerala Tourism, Riyas said the state has immense opportunities in this segment considering its picturesque landscape, eclectic history and rich cultural heritage.

“The beautiful locales, including hill stations, beach and backwater destinations, in various parts of the state make it the most ideal location for international meets. The soft power at our disposal, which is tourism, is the most potent component and it has to be harnessed in a sustainable manner,” said Riyas.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, a former Kerala cadre IAS officer who took Kerala Tourism to newer heights, said the country blends both its soft and hard powers to project itself and to ensure that the nation retains its very unique civilisational approach.

Introducing the Soft Power Club, Rutelli stressed the need for promoting the value of international cooperation on strategic issues in the difficult times.

“Kerala as a venue for this event would be a splendid opportunity to understand, promote and showcase the country’s positive assets,” said Rutelli.

Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo De Luca, read out a message from Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion.