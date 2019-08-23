Kerala to reinstate suspended DGP

Kochi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Kerala government is set to reinstate the state’s seniormost police officer DGP Jacob Thomas who has been suspended since 2017.

But Thomas left everyone guessing when asked if he will return to service, as he has already applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

“Here, we have a government, which always abides by the rule of law. So let’s be optimistic. Let the decision come, then it can be seen,” said Thomas.

Thomas last month received the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing the Kerala government to immediately reinstate him. He has been under suspension since December, 2017.

The Kerala Home Secretary acting on the CAT directive has sent the Jacob’s reinstatement file to Chief Secretary who has put it up before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thomas was appointed as Director General of Police (DGP) the same day Vijayan assumed office in May, 2016.

Thomas, who was considered close to Vijayan, was asked to go on leave and was later suspended after relations between the two soured. His suspension period was extended several times since then.

The suspension was due to a number of cases, including criticising the government on its handling of the Ockhi disaster, writing a book without permission and charges of corruption over buying a dredger when Thomas headed the Ports Department.

