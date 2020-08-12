Kerala to use call records to trace contacts of Covid patients

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 (IANS) In a move to help health authorities ensure that the spread of Covid is kept under control, the Kerala government has given the nod to track the mobile call detail record (CDR) of Covid positive cases, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“According to the rules, law enforcement agencies can do this and it is done to trace contacts of those who turn Covid positive. This will not be used for any other purpose and will not be shared either,” said Vijayan.

Vijayan said that on Wednesday the state saw 1212 new Covid positive cases, while 880 were cured.

At present there are 13,933 positive cases, while 24,926 people have so far been cured of the disease.

Vijayan said that the Kerala Police is coming out with newer modes for Covid control and it would be implemented by the respective district police officials depending on the circumstances prevailing at the spot.

“There has been a respite in the spread of Covid in the coastal hamlets of the capital district and hence there have been relaxations. It has also been decided to conduct Covid tests for all fisherwomen and those who turn negative can start their vocation,” said Vijayan.

–IANS

sg/avk