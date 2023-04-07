INDIA

Kerala train fire: Prime accused Shahrukh ran YouTube channel, had over 90K views

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh resident and the Kozhikode train fire incident primary accused Shahrukh Saifi ran a YouTube channel with 539 subscribers, as per information gathered by IANS.

Saifi, who is known for his talent in creating furniture, showcased his skills in various videos, some of which gained significant popularity with over 90,000 views. However, the authenticity of the channel could not be verified independently by IANS.

“He started uploading videos a year ago on his YoutTube channel a@shahrukhsaifiscarpentry883′ and he had uploaded six videos till date. His every video had views in thousands,” said one of his neighbours on condition of anonymity, adding that the family and most of the neighbours were in shock when they heard about Shahrukh being a prime accused in the Kozhikode train fire incident.

Three passengers, including a child, died while nine other passengers sustained burn injuries in the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train at around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday (April 2).

Saifi was nabbed on April 4 in a joint operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Central intelligence agencies. The suspect had reportedly sustained injuries to his face and head, and had sought medical treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

However, authorities have now begun to delve into Saifi’s past and are actively searching for any potential connections that may explain why the young man has taken such a wrong turn in his life.

The police have yet to release any further details about the case, but they are determined to uncover the truth behind Saifi’s alleged network and the reasons for his sudden involvement in illegal activities.

