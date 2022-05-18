Investigation into the death of the Kerala transgender model Sherin Celin Mathew, who was found hanging at her rented apartment in Kochi, will continue on Wednesday with more people being questioned.

Police have commenced investigation into the death that took place on Tuesday and questioned a few friends and acquaintances in this regard.

The post-mortem will be also be conducted during the course of the day.

Sherin, an upcoming model who hailed from Alappuzha, was staying in Kochi for the past few years.

According to her friends, Sherin was suffering from depression and prima facie, it appears that she has committed suicide.

Sources in the state police told IANS that the department is probing all angles regarding the death.

As per police, the model was having some differences with few of her close friends and the investigation is being conducted to ascertain whether this was behind her taking the extreme step.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report for further investigation.

20220518-095511