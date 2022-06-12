Leader of the opposition in Kerala V.D. Satheesan on Sunday said that the state is turning into a police raj under Pinarayi Vijayan and asked whether the Chief Minister was a Hitler. He said that the youth Congress workers were taken into preventive detention at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district just because there was a fear that they would wave black flags or raise protests against Vijayan.

He also said that a youth Congress leader, who is also an advocate in Kochi, was taken to the Island police station and was stripped by the police. V.D. Satheesan said that an advocate was stripped and made to sit in a police station in undergarments just for protesting against a Chief Minister.

The opposition leader also said that the Kerala Chief Minister is behaving unusually which can be seen in the heavy security which is being deployed during his visits. He said that the Chief Minister is seeing everything in black. Satheesan was referring to the police forcefully removing black masks used by even octogenarians out of fear that the black mask would be waved against the Chief Minister.

Lashing out at the central agencies, the opposition leader asked as to why they are keeping a studied silence even after gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister and his family. He also said that the protests conducted by the state unit of the BJP is a farce and that the Sangh Parivar organisations are hand in glove with the Chief Minister and the CPI-M and hence the lethargy on part of the central agencies.

He also asked as to why the Kerala Police was not registering even a petty case against the mediator, Shaj Kiran whose audio clips with Swapna Suresh were released by her. In the released audio clippings, Shaj Kiran was heard stating that he would help Swapna out of the imbroglio and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were parking their money in the United States with the help of controversial Believers Church, opposition leader said.

He also said that the state Congress party and the UDF do not trust the central agencies and hence want a probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. The opposition leader said that this case cannot be investigated by state vigilance as it involves intra-state and international crime.

V.D. Satheesan said that Swapna Suresh has deposed before the Kerala high court under Section 164(5) of the CrPC and that is an oath and if this statement was false, she could face seven years jail term. He said that the Chief Minister can also opt for legal recourse in the high court but Vijayan was not approaching the court as he was afraid of the outcome.

20220612-132003