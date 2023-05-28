Two children were drowned to death in Achankovil river, Pathanamthitta on Sunday. The Scuba divers, who had reached the spot and fished out the children from water, took them to a local hospital where they were brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Abhiraj and Rishi Ajith. The bodies of the two children are at Pathanamthitta general hospital for post-mortem.

The children, who were regularly playing football near the Achenkovil river, went to the river for a bath after the game. While five others swam to safety, the two boys could not escape from the water.

20230528-154402