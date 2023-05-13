Saying “the BJP has been booted out of south India”, the Kerala unit of the INC on Saturday cheered the Congress’ victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, polling for which was held on May 10.

Senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala, who actively campaigned in Karnataka ahead of the elections, said “this victory is a slap on the face of the CPI-M”, claiming the Left party has a secret pact with the BJP.

“This landslide victory of the Congress is very much against the wishes of people like M.V. Govindan (Kerala unit CPI-M secretary) as the CPI-M doesn’t want the Congress to get power. The CPI-M has a secret pact with the BJP.

“Govindan is very particular that secular forces should not unite. All knows that the outcome of the secret pact between the BJP and the CPI-M is why the SNC Lavalin case has been adjourned a record 34 times,” he said.

Kerala unit INC president K. Sudhakaran said “the BJP has been booted out of south India”.

“There are so many Keralites in Karnataka who actively backed the Congress party. Hence, Kerala is also very happy and can take credit for it. If the Congress can chase away one party that rules the country out of Karnataka, the same thing will be done… when we will be chasing out ‘two public enemies’,” said Sudhakaran.

Top Congress leaders from Kerala, including Chennithala, Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Shashi Tharoor had actively campaigned in Karnataka.

In a tweet, Tharoor, said: “Proud of my colleagues of @INCKarnataka for their outstanding work on the ground, responsiveness to local issues and commitment to resist the politics of polarisation. Now it’s time for celebration but not for complacency. We have the results we worked for; now we must deliver results for the people of Karnataka.”

He added this (the Karnataka poll result) is going to be a pointer for 2024 and for that, all have to work.

