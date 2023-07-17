Even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invite to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Kerala unit of the party has refused to be a part of the move.

State Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Monday asserted that under no circumstances will they be part of the decision and that they will be rooted to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“We are totally against the policies and ideology of the BJP and hence we in Kerala will never ever join the BJP-led alliance. We will go forward with the like-minded Left,” said Krishnankutty.

Currently, the Kerala unit of the JD(S) has two legislators, including Krishnankutty.

The party is a full fledged ally of the LDF and if Gowda attends the meeting called by Modi, the Kerala unit, in all likelihood, will sever ties with their national unit.

