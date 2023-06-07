INDIA

Kerala unit of JD(S) uneasy as national leadership warms up to BJP

NewsWire
0
0

JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D.Deva Gowda commencing talks with top BJP national leaders has created a flutter in the Kerala unit of the party.

Currently, the Kerala unit of the JD(S) has two legislators, of which one is a member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. The party is a strong ally of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In case the national leadership tilts towards the BJP-led NDA, the Kerala unit will have to sever ties with their national unit, if they want to remain a part of the LDF.

For now, the Kerala leaders of the party will be closely observing their national leadership.

20230607-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One arrested in Bengal in BJP leader Raju Jha murder case

    Two arrested for honour killing in Hyderabad

    IFFI preparations in full swing: MoS Murugan

    K’taka’s new sand mining policy allows extraction from 183 blocks