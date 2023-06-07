JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D.Deva Gowda commencing talks with top BJP national leaders has created a flutter in the Kerala unit of the party.

Currently, the Kerala unit of the JD(S) has two legislators, of which one is a member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. The party is a strong ally of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In case the national leadership tilts towards the BJP-led NDA, the Kerala unit will have to sever ties with their national unit, if they want to remain a part of the LDF.

For now, the Kerala leaders of the party will be closely observing their national leadership.

