The Kerala University has recommended the removal of G.J.Shaiju, the Principal of Christian College Kattakada, after an alleged election fraud by the SFI surfaced.

The decision was taken during a syndicate meeting of the University.

The meeting also decided to recommend a police probe into the entire election process.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that in the Christian College Kattakada, after the College Union elections were held to various posts, of the two students who won the Councillor’s post, one was changed.

Aromal and Anekha were the two councilors who won from the college.

Candidates who win as councilors from all the colleges affiliated to the Kerala University vote to elect the Kerala University Union.

And when the Christian College Kattakada sent its list of councillors, instead of Anekha, the name of another SFI top leader who did not contest the election – Vishak appeared.

Speaking to the media Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University pointed out that the responsible person who oversaw the elections has not done the right thing.

“The process is not the problem, manipulation is the problem. There will be a scrutiny in all other colleges and once that’s done, then only the election to elect the new Kerala University Union would be held,” said the V-C.

The Syndicate meeting has decided to inform the management of the College to see the in-charge principal Shaiju be removed from the post, suspended and the cost of conducting a re-election recovered from him.

It has also been decided to file a case against Vishak, who has been removed from all the posts that he held in the SFI.

This case had dented the image of the CPI(M) and the SFI and surfaced on the eve of the Pinarayi Vijayan government celebrating its second anniversary.

