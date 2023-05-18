INDIA

Kerala University union elections deferred after fraud detected in college polls

The Kerala University on Thursday postponed the union elections after a fraud involving SFI was detected in Christian College polls here.

It has decided to conduct total scrutiny of the election process in all colleges under the varsity.

All the college principals have been asked to furnish documents related to the conduct of the college union elections for scrutiny.

On Wednesday, at the Christian College Kattakada, after the College Union elections were held for various posts, of the two students who won the Councillors’ post, one was changed.

Aromal and Anekha were the two councillors who won from the college.

As per the norm, candidates who win as councillors from the colleges affiliated to the Kerala University vote to elect the Kerala University Union.

When the Christian College sent its list of councillors, instead of Anakha, the name of another SFI top leader who did not contest the election – Vishak figured.

It led to a massive protest and the Congress’s student wing -KSU gave a written complaint to the state police chief seeking registration of a case of “impersonation” against the guilty.

So far, no action has been taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, as per reports, while one CPI(M) MLA was allegedly behind this criminal act, another alerted the ruling party, indicating that all’s not well in the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district unit.

The CPI(M) has advised the student leaders against speaking to the media as they know that things could well turn out from bad to worse.

Now, all eyes are on police, as apart from the student leaders, the Principal and the management of Christian College could well be in trouble.

