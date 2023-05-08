INDIA

Kerala Vande Bharat stoned again, probe begins

NewsWire
0
0

For the second time in six days, stones were pelted at the recently-commissioned Vanda Bharat train that was in service on Monday afternoon from Kasargod to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Railway Protection Force, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm while passing through Valapattanam in Kannur district.

The RPF and the Kerala Police has begun a probe into it.

The previous stoning took place on May 2 when the Vande Bharat train from Kasargod and bound to the state capital was passing through Tirur in Malappuram district.

Malappuram residents are angry as there is no stop for the train in the district.

But the reason why this incident took place in Kannur district has baffled many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged of the first train on April 25 from the state capital.

20230508-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NBW issued against Etawah BJP MP in Agra

    TTD clears Rs 3,096 crore budget for 2022-23

    Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, holds meeting with Bengal BJP leaders

    SC stays Punjab HC order for setting up SIT to probe...