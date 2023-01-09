After three days of intense operation carried out by a team of 150 people comprising forest officials, experts and veterinarians, the wild tusker was finally captured on Monday.

Codenamed Pandalur Makhana 2 (PM2), the elephant was captured from the forests in Wayanad district.

PM2 was shot with a tranquilizer, and was later transported in a lorry to the elephant sanctuary in the Muthanga forests.

The Forest Department is now planning to convert PM2 into a kumki elephant at the elephant sanctuary where it would be provided necessary training.

PM2 had become a menace for the hapless people living on the edge of the forests in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Wayanad district and had killed two people.

It was radio-collared by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department after it had forayed into Gudalur human settlement.

The elephant had reached the Sulthan Bathery last week and attacked Subair Kutty, who was walking along the footpath in the early morning hours.

The elephant was later driven into the forest area by the Forest Department officials. With the locals not happy with this, the officials decided to capture the errant PM2.

