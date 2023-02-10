INDIA

Kerala: Will Pinarayi “hug a cow” this Valentine’s Day? quips Congress

Soon after reports of a new Rs 49-lakh cow shed at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence surfaced, State Congress president K.Sudhakaran took a swipe at Kerala Chief Minister asking him whether he will “hug a cow” this Valentine’s Day.

“With a state-of-the-art cow shed at Vijayan’s official residence, the only thing that now remains to be seen is whether the chief minister will celebrate Valentine’s Day as a Cow hug day,” asked Sudhakaran.

The latter never misses any chance to attack Vijayan by pointing out that till date the CM has not attacked neither Modi nor Amit Shah.

On being asked by the media on Thursday, all Vijayan said was first it was stated that there was a music system installed in the cow shed, then came another report without any mention of it.

Neither denying nor confirming the reports, Vijayan, said, “All that happened is there was damage to the compound wall of the residence and everything was handled by the concerned departments.”

Immediately after the statement, the concerned government order that gave the sanction for the cowshed at a cost of Rs 49 lakhs surfaced in the media.

The trolls in social media also had a field day trolling the state government over its “hypocrisy”.

One of the incidents which is now being discussed is when legendary four-time Congress Chief Minister K.Karunakaran met with a serious road accident, he was advised to go swimming. After swimming at a state-run hotel in the capital city, a decision was taken to build a pool at the official residence.

This was met by huge protests by the then top CPI(M) leader and three-time former Chief Minister E.K.Nayanar who said if the Left returns to power, the pool will be used to bathe the dogs.

