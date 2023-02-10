INDIA

Kerala woman arrested in K’taka for not attending court hearing

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police have arrested a woman from Kerala in connection with not attending court proceedings and taking shelter abroad, police said on Friday.

The accused woman has been identified as Sujatha, a resident of Panacheri in Kerala’s Payyanur district. She was wanted in connection with a police case lodged against her in the Vitla police station of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police said that the case was lodged against her in 2013. But, she did not attend any court proceedings for five years and remained absconding in a foreign country.

The accused woman arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala in the early hours of February 8. The immigration officials arrested her and gave information in this regard to the Karnataka police.

The police from Vitla police station took the accused woman into custody and produced her before the court.

Further details were awaited.

20230210-130002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5th T20I: Harris, Gardner, Graham power Australia to 4-1 series win...

    Sushmita’s father denies knowledge of her relationship with Lalit Modi

    Calcutta HC moved against opening of schools without ‘planning’

    2 terrorists killed in Sopore encounter (2nd Ld)