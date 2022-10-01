INDIA

Kerala: Woman conductor hurls abuses at passengers, video goes viral

An purported video of a woman conductor of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) went viral on Saturday, in which she could be seen hurling abuses at women passengers.

The incident occurred when the bus headed to Thiruvananthapuram was parked at Chiryankil. Seeing the parked bus, passengers, mostly women, got onto it and took their seat.

However, the woman bus conductor, who has been identified as Sheeba, asked all the passengers to get down as she wanted to have her lunch, which was initially resisted but soon she started abusing the passengers.

An eyewitness named Ullas said he was shocked to hear the abuses being hurled by the female conductor at the other women.

“It was a shameful incident, especially a woman abusing other women, which included hapless MGNREGA workers. It was in no way acceptable, and appropriate action must be taken,” Ullas said.

With the video going viral, the local KSRTC office has been receiving numerous complaints. The already bleeding KSRTC has of late been facing similar issues of misbehaviour by staff members.

