Kerala woman dies by suicide after son held with MDMA

A 55-year-old woman died by suicide on Saturday after her son was arrested with a synthetic drug MDMA.

According to police, prima facie, it appears that Gracy Clement took the extreme step after her 25-year-old son Shine Clement was arrested for possessing four grams of MDMA on Friday evening.

Gracy was distraught on learning about it.

This morning, the woman was found hanging and though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe undertaken.

